Vehicle fire within 5 feet of Racine home quickly brought under control by firefighters

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department quickly brought a vehicle fire under control on Tuesday morning on Victory Avenue.
The fire was located within 5 feet of the house at 4415 Victory Ave., according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.
Responding to the incident were 20 firefighters, who “initiated a fast attack on the fire.” Damage was contained to the engine compartment of the vehicle vehicle, the release said.
No injuries were reported, but the vehicle is considered a total loss of about $12,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.