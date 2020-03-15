Vast majority of tests for coronavirus in Wisconsin have come back negative

Shortages of tests for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 5,800 people worldwide and at least 59 people in the U.S. so far, have been reported nationwide, leaving many worried that the true scale of the spread of the virus will remain unknown.

However, in Wisconsin, more than 90% of COVID-19 tests have come back negative, according to the Department of Health Services.

In the state so far, 346 people have been tested; 33 tests have come back positive, and 313 have been negative.

Still, the virus is spreading and is certainly more dangerous than typical influenza, which kills between 12,000 and 56,000 people per year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.