RACINE — Racine County Circuit Court judges have appointed Amy Vanderhoef of Racine to serve as the next clerk of circuit court, effective July 1.

Vanderhoef will be taking over for the current Clerk of Circuit Court, Sam Christensen, who was appointed as clerk for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The clerk plans, directs and supervises the record keeping for the Racine County Circuit Court, manages the court’s jury system, prepares the annual budget, supervises staff, provides administrative support for the court system, collects money on court ordered obligations and performs other statutory duties.

Vanderhoef has served as the felony court case manager for the Racine County Courts since 2011 and previously was a deputy clerk.

She has also served in an administrative capacity for the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and Corporation Counsel office.

Overall, Vanderhoef has 24 years of experience in the Racine County courts.

“The court is pleased to appoint Ms. Vanderhoef as the Clerk of Circuit Court,” Racine County Chief Judge Timothy Boyle said. “She has demonstrated leadership and management skills and has earned an exemplary reputation with courthouse staff, members of the bar and the public. We are confident she will serve the court and public well.”

Vanderhoef said she’s “very grateful and honored” to be appointed.

“I look forward to serving the needs of the judiciary and the residents of Racine County,” she said.

