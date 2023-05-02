BURLINGTON — Store owners in the heart of Downtown Burlington are picking up the pieces after vandals with a pellet gun shot and damaged at least eight properties.

The incident early Monday left stores along Pine Street with broken and boarded-up windows, as special Mother’s Day shopping promotions are getting started this weekend.

Some store owners said the cleanup and repairs could take weeks.

Police said security camera video helped officers to identify and locate three people suspected in connection to the vandalism, including one Burlington 18-year-old who faces possible charges of criminal damage to property.

Police did not identify the suspects or discuss any motive for the vandalism.

While store owners are happy that police may have solved the case, they said the damage has been done. For some, the recovery could take a long time.

Lauryn Mattila, owner of Luberry’s home furnishings, 532 N. Pine St., said she opened her store six months ago, and she was hoping for a strong turnout of Mother’s Day shoppers starting this weekend.

Finding her front door shattered by gun pellets, Mattila said, has left her shaken and worried.

In a small city where violence is relatively uncommon, she wonders if shoppers will be scared away.

“You don’t expect that here,” she said. “We’re hoping people won’t have fear, and will still want to come out.”

Police said eight properties were damaged by the pellet gun shooting around 1:40 a.m. Monday, primarily in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of North Pine Street, which is a prime corridor through the center of downtown.

According to police, the other affected businesses were Itzin’s Shoes & Repair, 436 N. Pine St.; Allison Wonderland Toys, 472 N. Pine St.; Keep’m Tickin clock repair, 572 N. Pine St.; Quotes + Cotton clothing, 516 N. Pine St.; Life Choices pregnancy care center, 316 N. Pine St.; and Country Home Center, 408 N. Pine St.

Damage was also reported at the city parking structure at 401 N. Dodge St.

Police received the first reports of damage at 9:26 a.m. Monday, as businesses were opening for the start of a new week.

According to a news release, within five hours of the first damage report, officers were able to identify and locate suspects, secure evidence, and interview suspects who reportedly confessed.

Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski, in a statement, thanked business owners who assisted in the investigation.

“I could not be prouder of the collaborative work of our citizens and officers,” Zmudzinski said.

Store owners said seeing windows and doors shot up with a gun in the downtown shopping district was a disturbing experience.

Allie Zusan, owner of Quotes + Cotton, said she arrived Monday morning to find her front door shattered and broken glass on the showroom floor inside.

After realizing that several stores were targeted, she became angry.

“We were all caught off guard,” she said.

Insurance will cover most of the recovery expense, Zusan said, but it could take several weeks to complete the repairs.

The perpetrators of the violence probably do not understand the difficulty of managing a small business, she said.

“While they thought they were being funny,” she said, “it’s way more than that.”

Wayne Swihart, owner of Keep’m Tickin clock shop, said he is upset because the vandalism damaged glass windows that cannot be replaced on his historic building.

Crews will have to replace the damaged windows with different glass of a lesser quality, Swihart said.

The store owner, however, is grateful that none of his priceless clocks or other inventory were hit by gun pellets.

After 35 years in business, he can only shake his head about the senseless attack.

“We don’t normally have any trouble,” he said. “It is disappointing.”

Burlington native singer Rachel Christine Gebel competes on 'The Voice,' in photos Rachel Christine Gebel Rachel Christine Gebel Blind audition Blind audition Blind audition Rachel Christine at rehearsal Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Rachel Christine and JB Somers Rachel Christine and JB Somers Rachel Christine and JB Somers The knockouts Rachel Christine and Holly Brand Blake Shelton team