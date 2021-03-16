Vaccine eligibility for next phase moved a week earlier

As of Monday, 23.1% of people in Wisconsin had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 69% of people over age 65 had received at least one dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Also Tuesday, the Assembly passed a bill that would allow dentists to administer the vaccine as well as the flu shot, once they undergo eight hours of training.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to speed vaccinations and slow the spread of the virus. Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.

There are about 3,500 dentists in Wisconsin who could be enlisted to help vaccinate.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The Assembly also passed a bill that would allow some out-of-state health care providers, including doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists, to practice in Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled Legislature made moves Tuesday to block rules Evers wanted that would prohibit landlords from charging fees for late rent and allow limited-term state employees to take unpaid leave during the pandemic. The Senate and Assembly used a procedural move to stop those rules.

