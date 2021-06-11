Vaccine champions work to educate community

RACINE — Local vaccine champions, hired in an effort to increase Racine’s vaccination rate to 75%, work to reach Racine communities, dispel myths and increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Carolyn McNeil, one of the champions, said she chose to take part in order to give back to the community. She emphasized their mission is not to convince or persuade community members to get vaccinated, but to “educate individuals who may have misconceptions.”

“I thought this would be an opportunity for me to do more, to give back and to help people understand and see that they’re not in this alone,” McNeil said.

A group of vaccine champions met with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes during his visit Thursday to The Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St., to discuss the pandemic’s affect on communities of color as well as vaccinations.

McNeil said she believed it made a difference that the lieutenant governor was a minority male, so community members could see someone “that looks like them” wasn’t hesitant about being vaccinated. When Barnes was vaccinated, he shared the process with the public on social media and said “getting the vaccine is safe and easy.”