Vaccinations underway for some Racine County teachers, with efforts ramping up soon

RACINE — Local schools, Racine County’s two health departments and Ascension All Saints Hospital are working together to ensure that teachers receive their COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible.
Educators became eligible for vaccination in Wisconsin as part of Group 1B on Monday, the first day in more than 11 months that most Racine Unified students have been able to return to classrooms. On Wednesday, the first Racine Unified teachers in 1B are set to receive their initial shots.
All RUSD teachers who want to be vaccinated may have begun the two-dose process within three weeks.
Vaccinations for some teachers at private schools in Racine County have already begun being vaccinated, too.
Access to vaccines has been a focus of those cautious about reopening schools safely. A divided Racine City Council unsuccessfully pressured RUSD to wait for teachers to be vaccinated before reopening school buildings. In Madison, where most public schools remain closed, waiting for teachers to be vaccinated remains a crux in the debate.
State focuses in
Wisconsin plans to direct its more than 47,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week to teachers, which may allow other groups recently made eligible and those coming next to get shots sooner, state officials said Tuesday.
“This is going to help us move through the educator workforce more quickly, and that will open up for others coming behind them,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
The J&J vaccine, authorized by the federal government Saturday, is a one-dose shot stored in refrigeration, while the two-dose immunizations available since December from Pfizer and Moderna require freezing. The J&J vaccine’s efficacy was somewhat lower than for the others in preventing COVID-19 in studies, but the trials were conducted in different circumstances and all three vaccines are highly effective in blocking serious disease and death, health officials say.
“Accept the vaccine that you are offered,” Willems Van Dijk said. “If you say, ‘No thank you,’ you’ll just have to get in a different line and wait longer.”
About 30% of Wisconsin public school districts — 131 out of 421 — will be done vaccinating teachers by March 15, and the state anticipates having adequate supply for others to begin this month, she said.
Republicans who control the state Legislature continue to put pressure on Gov. Tony Evers to force all schools to resume in-person classes, even though only a couple school districts in Democrat strongholds remain virtual. Evers has left opening decisions up to the schools and said Tuesday he can’t force them resume in-person classes.
“I cannot order schools to open,” Evers said. “It’s not part of my ability as governor.”
The state’s two largest public school districts in Milwaukee and Madison have yet to resume in-person classes, although Madison will begin a gradual return of students starting with kindergartners next week.
Collaborative planning
Ascension Health and the City of Racine Health Department partnered with Racine Unified to offer vaccination on several dates in the next few weeks, according to Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp. The district provided staff with a link to sign up at a time that’s most convenient for them.
“We are grateful for their partnership in making this possible for district employees,” Tapp said.
The district administration is hoping that most interested staff receive their first dose prior to March 15, according to RUSD Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon.
“We stand a good chance of being able to vaccinate all of our interested staff members in the next 2-3 weeks,” she said during Monday night’s School Board meeting.
The City of Racine Public Health Department serves Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point while the Central Racine County Health Department covers the rest of the county.
Private schools
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine — which operates five K-8 schools and St. Catherine’s High School, all in eastern Racine County — has also been working with Ascension and the two local public health departments, since, like Racine Unified, it has schools in both jurisdictions.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 87 Siena staff members had already received their first vaccine dose or were signed up to get it this week or next week.
Because Siena’s leadership is confident that all interested staff will receive their second doses by then, the school system is returning all students to in-person on April 12, following its Easter break. Siena has offered in-person and virtual learning options to all of its students so far this year but the number of students partaking in virtual learning, especially in the K-8 schools, has declined since the start of the school year.
“Vaccines are the key to safely return all students to schools,” said Siena President Brenda White.
She added that Siena’s safety protocols — including masking, social distancing and cohorting — have been working excellently, especially at St. Rita in Caledonia where zero cases of COVID-19 have been reported in staff and students this school year.
Returning all students to in-person learning has always been Siena’s priority, White said, especially since its data tracking shows that the pandemic has caused learning loss for its students.
“We’re really excited about getting everyone back to school,” White said. “We know there are some that have mixed feelings about it but safety is our top priority. We’re ready to welcome everybody back in a safe way and try get our students’ academic life back on track.”
Chandra Larson, school nurse for LUMIN Schools, which operates two Christian schools in Racine — at 6150 Taylor Ave. and 1510 Villa St. — spoke highly of LUMIN’s working relationship with the local health departments. She added that it was helpful for Ascension to offer a weekend vaccination date for teachers’ convenience.
“It’s probably the biggest public health initiative any of us have seen in our lifetimes and I’m so thankful for them,” she said of the local health departments.
LUMIN, which is based in Milwaukee, created a resource sheet to share credible information about the vaccines with staff members. LUMIN also held forums where staff could ask questions about the vaccines so that they could make informed choices about whether to get the shots.
Closing schools to get vaccinated
Burlington Area School District is taking a different approach to vaccinations, with virtual learning days on March 10 and March 31 to allow staff members to travel to the Central Racine County Health Department office in Franksville to receive their vaccinations.
Interested BASD employees were given the option to schedule their initial doses for March 10, with the second dose scheduled for March 31. This will allow for up to 300 staff to receive their vaccines.