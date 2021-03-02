Vaccinations underway for some Racine County teachers, with efforts ramping up soon

“This is going to help us move through the educator workforce more quickly, and that will open up for others coming behind them,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

The J&J vaccine, authorized by the federal government Saturday, is a one-dose shot stored in refrigeration, while the two-dose immunizations available since December from Pfizer and Moderna require freezing. The J&J vaccine’s efficacy was somewhat lower than for the others in preventing COVID-19 in studies, but the trials were conducted in different circumstances and all three vaccines are highly effective in blocking serious disease and death, health officials say.

“Accept the vaccine that you are offered,” Willems Van Dijk said. “If you say, ‘No thank you,’ you’ll just have to get in a different line and wait longer.”

About 30% of Wisconsin public school districts — 131 out of 421 — will be done vaccinating teachers by March 15, and the state anticipates having adequate supply for others to begin this month, she said.