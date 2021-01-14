Vaccinations are finally underway for Racine County firefighters, paramedics

RACINE — Gina Brehm spent her Thursday morning putting shots in arms of local firefighters.
A registered nurse, Brehm provided Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to 70 City of Racine firefighters inside the City of Racine Health Department at City Hall. On Friday, Brehm is due to provide another 70 doses as vaccinations continue for Wisconsin’s frontline health care workers.
Firefighters and paramedics outside the city are starting to get their vaccinations this week too.
The Central Racine County Health Department is assisting in COVID-19 vaccinations of health care personnel, including local emergency medical service and other unaffiliated health care personnel, according to a Thursday press release from the CRCHD.
A statewide advisory group has given the OK for “individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in health care services that place them in contact with patients who may have COVID-19” to be vaccinated first as part of Phase 1A. Also included in the phase are long-term care facility residents and staff.
On Tuesday, law enforcement were added to the list of those who will be eligible for vaccination next week.
Local public health organizations are asking groups with health care personnel not affiliated with a health care system, hospital or long-term care facility to fill out an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RacineCtyPhase1a to get access to future vaccinations.
“With the help of many community partners, we continue to take steps forward in the battle against COVID-19. As we move through Phase 1A, we want to reach as many health care workers as possible to ensure our front-line personnel have access to the vaccine,” CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner said a statement. “As soon as we receive information from the state regarding Phase 1B, we will let the public know next steps.”
Still, vaccines protecting against illness from the coronavirus will likely not be available to the general public for months, Gesner cautioned.
‘Truly heroes’
As such, CRCHD’s release stated: “It’s important for the public to continue to follow public health guidelines — including maintaining distance, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick — to slow the transmission of COVID-19.”
“Those working on the front lines of this public health emergency are truly heroes, so I am pleased to see our local EMS and other health care personnel receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated. “As we work together to ramp up vaccine distribution, we must remain patient and continue to follow public health guidelines to protect our communities.”
