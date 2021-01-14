 Skip to main content
Vaccinations are finally underway for Racine County firefighters, paramedics
Vaccinations are finally underway for Racine County firefighters, paramedics

Racine firefighters vaccinated for COVID

Gina Brehm, a registered nurse, gives the first of 70 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, out of 140 doses received for City of Racine firefighters, as the doses are administered Thursday at the Health Department inside City Hall. The remaining doses are to be administered Friday.

 MARK HERTZBERG, Special to The Journal Times

RACINE — Gina Brehm spent her Thursday morning putting shots in arms of local firefighters.

A registered nurse, Brehm provided Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to 70 City of Racine firefighters inside the City of Racine Health Department at City Hall. On Friday, Brehm is due to provide another 70 doses as vaccinations continue for Wisconsin’s frontline health care workers.

Michael Wienke

Michael Wienke, battalion chief with the South Shore Fire Department, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Holly Anderson, a public health nurse with the Central Racine County Health Department.

Firefighters and paramedics outside the city are starting to get their vaccinations this week too.

The Central Racine County Health Department is assisting in COVID-19 vaccinations of health care personnel, including local emergency medical service and other unaffiliated health care personnel, according to a Thursday press release from the CRCHD.

A statewide advisory group has given the OK for “individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in health care services that place them in contact with patients who may have COVID-19” to be vaccinated first as part of Phase 1A. Also included in the phase are long-term care facility residents and staff.

On Tuesday, law enforcement were added to the list of those who will be eligible for vaccination next week.

Local public health organizations are asking groups with health care personnel not affiliated with a health care system, hospital or long-term care facility to fill out an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RacineCtyPhase1a to get access to future vaccinations.

Margaret Gesner, Health Officer, Central Racine County Health Department

Gesner

“With the help of many community partners, we continue to take steps forward in the battle against COVID-19. As we move through Phase 1A, we want to reach as many health care workers as possible to ensure our front-line personnel have access to the vaccine,” CRCHD Health Officer Margaret Gesner said a statement. “As soon as we receive information from the state regarding Phase 1B, we will let the public know next steps.”

Still, vaccines protecting against illness from the coronavirus will likely not be available to the general public for months, Gesner cautioned.

‘Truly heroes’

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

As such, CRCHD’s release stated: “It’s important for the public to continue to follow public health guidelines — including maintaining distance, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick — to slow the transmission of COVID-19.”

“Those working on the front lines of this public health emergency are truly heroes, so I am pleased to see our local EMS and other health care personnel receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated. “As we work together to ramp up vaccine distribution, we must remain patient and continue to follow public health guidelines to protect our communities.”

By the numbers

According to official data, Wisconsin reported 481,102 positive cases of COVID-19 in 2020. Since the first deaths were reported March 19, 4,859 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In Racine County, 249 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in 2020, with 17,628 confirmed cases; 90 of those deaths and 7,055 of the cases were reported in the City of Racine. Nationwide, more than 345,000 American deaths were attributed to COVID-19, with approximately 20 million testing positive throughout the year. As many as 1 in 5 of those who tested positive reported lingering symptoms, according to the World Health Organization. In December, 77,000 Americans died from COVID-19, an average of 2,483 per day, with more than 3,000 deaths being reported in one day several times; for perspective, there were 2,977 victims of the 9/11 attacks.

