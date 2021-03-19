Vaccination appointments still available for next week at Regency Mall

RACINE — The planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regency Mall remains on schedule to open Tuesday, March 23.

On Friday, Racine County announced that appointments for the first week remain available at the clinic, one of only a few such state-run community-based vaccination sites in Wisconsin.

To register, go to vaccinate.wi.gov. According to the release, those who register "will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible."

Sign-up also is available by calling toll-free at 844-684-1064; interpreters for non-English speakers are available.

Hours of operation at the vaccination clinic at Regency Mall, in the former Burlington Coat Factory, are scheduled to be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Appointments remain primarily open to those who are eligible under Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines, which began with health care workers and later first responders, those 65 and up, teachers, and other high-risk groups.

The next groups of people to be added to the eligible list, those with certain pre-existing conditions who are 16 or older, will be added Monday. They include: