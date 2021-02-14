The elderly have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus; people over the age of 65, who are all now able to be vaccinated in Wisconsin, are 90 times more likely to die than those 18-29 years old and three times more likely to die than those 50-64 years old if they catch COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But minority populations, particularly African Americans and those of Hispanic descent, have also faced disproportionate effects of the pandemic. According to the CDC, Americans of Hispanic descent have been 30% more likely to catch COVID than white Americans, 3.2 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching it, and 2.3 times more likely to die. For Black Americans, the case rate is only 10% higher than Caucasians, but the chance of hospitalization is 2.9 times higher and the chance of death 1.9 times higher.

The reasons for this are complex, but according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the major factors are that “people who work in essential jobs or live in high-density housing are more likely to contract the virus because of unavoidable person-to-person interaction, and those who have less access to quality health care and certain chronic diseases have more severe outcomes. These conditions for greater exposure and worse outcomes have been concentrated in communities of color due to decades of deliberate policy choices and racist institutional practices like systemic housing discrimination of Black families, disinvestment from low-income neighborhoods, and breaking treaties with Tribal nations.”

As such, there has been pressure on the state government to explicitly counteract these past practices with distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“There has to be some balance when you think about who you are putting in eligible categories (to receive the vaccine),” said Shannon Powell, Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s chief of staff. “Just like people over 65,” who have been able to get vaccinated since Jan. 25, “communities of color have also been disproportionality impacted by COVID as well. There needs to be more intentionality about getting at the disparity from the state if they’re going to continue doing these type of categories.”

Vaccinators — such as health care systems, private pharmacies and (on a smaller scale) health departments — can’t break from state and federal plans for vaccinations, fearing retribution in the form of withheld doses from the state; after it was announced that Janesville-based Mercyhealth planned to start vaccinating teachers months before Wisconsin’s educators are likely to be given access, the state indicated it could cut vaccine shipments to rulebreakers. Nobody wants to test the DHS further.

“We continue to need to pivot whenever the rules change,” said Margaret Gesner, health officer of the Central Racine County Health Department.

Added Powell: “It’s important that we’re following the rules, but the rules also need to change.”

Vaccinations not equitable so far

The ostensible goal — at national, state and local levels — has been to ensure vaccines being distributed equitably across all demographics: racial, social, wealth, locational, etc.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

According to Department of Health Services data published Friday, 10.7% of Wisconsin’s white population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine. Compare that with 3% of African Americans, 3% of Hispanics, 5% of Asians and 7.8% of American Indians — tribal health departments have been among the few vaccinators to be receiving more consistent vaccine shipments as part of the DHS equity plan.

Racine County’s numbers aren’t that different: 9.1% of the county’s white population has received at least one dose as of Friday, compared to 2.4% of African Americans, 2.6% of Hispanics, 4.9% of Asians and 1.9% of American Indians.

One of the major, but not only, factors in this is that a large proportion of Wisconsin’s health care workers (the first group to be given wholesale access to vaccine) are white, according to DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk.

“It leads to a question, which is: ‘What can we do to better diversify our health care workforce, or our police workforce or our fire workforce?’ “ Willems van Dijk said. “What are the barriers to people of color from becoming health care workers?”

The statewide goal is to have 80% of Wisconsin’s population inoculated. As of Friday, 11.5% of the state’s population (669,936 out of 5.82 million people) and 9.2% of Racine County’s population (18,118 out of 196,300 people) had received at least one dose.

Inconsistency still a problem

Both the city and the county are hoping that federal money opens up to allow for more traditional public-information campaigns, letting the public know when and how to get vaccinated and encouraging them to do so. But whether that kind of campaign has any chance of being effective remains to be seen.

It’s no secret that vaccine rollout has been rocky. Bowersox called it “fragmented” and “marginal,” considering how consistently inconsistent distribution of the vaccine has been and how in the dark even vaccinators have been regarding what’s coming next. A month ago, the city’s health department got more vaccine than expected; in recent weeks, no vaccine has arrived.

The state says it, too, is seeking more information and consistency from the federal government, which has focused its recent communications on the hundreds of millions of doses it’s expecting to receive this summer and not so much on the stuttering rollout so far. However, with the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program — through which 17,800 Moderna doses are going to 178 Wisconsin Walgreens locations, including eight Walgreens pharmacies in Racine County — health leaders are hoping the private pharmacies will be more effective at getting shots in arms than the institutions currently leading the way.

A question of trust

“Overpromising and underdelivering (on vaccines) is not an option for us,” Gesner said, with Bowersox adding that “the worst thing” that can happen regarding trust is scheduling vaccinations then cancelling them.

A public-relations campaign with a plan to encourage people to get vaccinated, that does not then come to fruition, would likely only harm public trust in the vaccine. Trust in the approved COVID-19 vaccines is growing in the U.S., with 3 out of every 5 Americans saying in early January that they will get the vaccine, according to a survey from Pew Research Trust. However, Black Americans consistently show lower levels of trust. According to a December Pew report: “Black Americans continue to stand out as less inclined to get vaccinated than other racial and ethnic groups: 42% would do so, compared with 63% of Hispanic and 61% of White adults.”

The City of Racine Public Health Department meets virtually with more than a dozen local faith leaders monthly. The Health Department is telling those faith leaders to, whenever they are able to get vaccinated, to be public about it: Take photos, share their stories online, tell their congregations how it went.

Similar advice has been given to business leaders, hoping they, too, can set an example for their employees to trust the vaccine.

Gesner referred to this strategy as “reaching the trusted messengers.” Research shows that having trusted community members spread public health messages is a more effective method of education than “waving journal studies and talking points,” as Robert Blendon, professor emeritus of public health, policy and political analysis at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, described it in a December interview with NPR.

Bowersox said: “It’ll take all of us to make sure all of us get vaccinated.”

