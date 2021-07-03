Vacant site in Waterford back in business with new pet store

WATERFORD — A vacant business site on Milwaukee Street is being rejuvenated with a pet store that has made shopping easier for area pet owners.
Midwest Pet Feed is open for business at 200 N. Milwaukee St., a former gasoline station that had been vacant for many years.
Business owner John Dovgin said he was attracted by the opportunity to join the Waterford community, and to serve pet owners throughout western Racine County.
Dovgin said many pet owners in Waterford had been driving 20 to 30 minutes to find food and other supplies for their critters.
Midwest Pet Feed sells feed for dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and guinea pigs, as well as toys, treats and other supplies.
Since the store opened a few weeks ago, Dovgin said, shoppers in the area have discovered the new retail outlet, and word has been getting around among pet owners.
“This is definitely the right spot,” he said. “We get new customers every day.”
The building originally operated as a gasoline station, known most recently as Roettger’s Waterford Self Service. The underground gas tanks were removed in 2017 as the site was prepared for redevelopment.
Miller Brothers Partnership, based in Big Bend, purchased the property in 2019.
Ben Miller, who runs the firm with his brother, Hiram Miller, said he is happy to have Midwest Pet Feed as a tenant, after seeing the property stand vacant for so long.
Miller said his firm repaired the roof, parking lot and landscaping, and Dovgin made interior improvements to create a 1,000-square-foot showroom.
“He’s done a really nice job,” Miller said. “We’ve revived the building.”
Midwest Pet Feed has a two-year lease on the property.
Dovgin, a first-time business owner, operates the pet store with his wife, Michelle Dovgin.
The store opened its doors in mid-June. A formal grand opening event is planned for July 10.
Dawn Brummel, executive director of Explore Waterford, the chamber of commerce, said customers will appreciate having Midwest Pet Feed as a source of pet food and related services not available elsewhere.
“Patrons will receive focused attention from the staff to answer any of their questions,” Brummel said. “And the quality of the food they sell is monitored and carefully chosen for the good of everyone’s pet health.”