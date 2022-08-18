Vacant seats on Racine City Council will be filled by appointment, not special election

RACINE — Two vacant seats on the Racine City Council will be filled through the appointment process rather than by special election.

The Committee of the Whole approved the process on Thursday to fill the seats vacated by the recent resignations of Aldermen Melissa Lemke and CJ Rouse.

The committee could have called a special election to fill the vacant seats, but as both were up for re-election in spring 2023 anyway, a temporary appointment made the most sense, aldermen agreed.

A special election would ultimately mean a person would have to run for the seat twice in a 12-month period.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, noted the appointment method has consistently been used when someone resigns near the end of their term.

Candidates

Those living in the 11th or 15th aldermanic districts may apply for the appointment by submitting a letter of interest and a resume to clerk@cityofracine.org. Paper submissions may be sent to 730 Washington Ave., Racine, 53403.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

If more than four people apply to either district, the Executive Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 to narrow the field down to four candidates. At 6 p.m. that day, the committee will interview the candidates and make a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. and will vote on the recommendation.

Interested candidates must be available for those scheduled meetings to be considered.