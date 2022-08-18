Vacant seats on Racine City Council will be filled by appointment, not special election

Those living in the 11th or 15th aldermanic districts may apply for the appointment by submitting a letter of interest and a resume to clerk@cityofracine.org. Paper submissions may be sent to 730 Washington Ave., Racine, 53403.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
If more than four people apply to either district, the Executive Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 to narrow the field down to four candidates. At 6 p.m. that day, the committee will interview the candidates and make a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. and will vote on the recommendation.
Interested candidates must be available for those scheduled meetings to be considered.
