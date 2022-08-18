 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vacant seats on Racine City Council will be filled by appointment, not special election

Alderman Tate will serve another term as president of the City Council

Alderman John Tate II was elected to serve a third term as president of the Racine City Council in April 2022.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Two vacant seats on the Racine City Council will be filled through the appointment process rather than by special election.

The Committee of the Whole approved the process on Thursday to fill the seats vacated by the recent resignations of Aldermen Melissa Lemke and CJ Rouse.

The committee could have called a special election to fill the vacant seats, but as both were up for re-election in spring 2023 anyway, a temporary appointment made the most sense, aldermen agreed.

A special election would ultimately mean a person would have to run for the seat twice in a 12-month period.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, noted the appointment method has consistently been used when someone resigns near the end of their term.

Candidates

Those living in the 11th or 15th aldermanic districts may apply for the appointment by submitting a letter of interest and a resume to clerk@cityofracine.org. Paper submissions may be sent to 730 Washington Ave., Racine, 53403.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

If more than four people apply to either district, the Executive Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 to narrow the field down to four candidates. At 6 p.m. that day, the committee will interview the candidates and make a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. and will vote on the recommendation.

Interested candidates must be available for those scheduled meetings to be considered.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

