Vacant bank building finds new life in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A former Associated Bank property, which had been vacant for at least three years, has been sold is set to be transformed into offices for psychologists.

Clinical Psychology Associates LLC paid $200,000 to acquire the estimated 7,000-square-foot former bank building at 197 W. Chestnut St.

The deal reawakens a dormant property that had deteriorated and suffered flood damage, and it also brings new life to a high-profile site at the corner of Chestnut and Conkey Street.

Jan Ludtke, executive director of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, called it good news for the community’s downtown business climate.

“It’s great, and it’s a good use of the building,” Ludtke said. “It’s just very positive.”

Clinical Psychology Associates is using the two-story former bank building to consolidate offices previously located elsewhere in Burlington and in Waterford. Founded in 1991, the business employs about 14 psychologists, therapists and others.

Business owner David W. Thompson said he had been eyeing Associated Bank’s former property for many years as a possible site to relocate.