UWP COVID-19 testing on hold for holiday break

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has updated its COVID-19 rapid-results testing schedule to reflect changes due to the holiday break.
For COVID-19 “surge testing” that provides the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test, testing will not be available Dec. 23-Jan. 4. Testing will resume Tuesday, Jan. 5. The location for the surge testing is also being moved to Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road, on the east side of campus. Testing will take place in the Orchard Room on the first floor.
As a reminder, the rapid-results testing is free and available to commuter students, faculty, staff and the public. Go to doineedacovid19test.com to register in advance.