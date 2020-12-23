 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UWP COVID-19 testing on hold for holiday break
0 comments

UWP COVID-19 testing on hold for holiday break

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has updated its COVID-19 rapid-results testing schedule to reflect changes due to the holiday break.

For COVID-19 “surge testing” that provides the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test, testing will not be available Dec. 23-Jan. 4. Testing will resume Tuesday, Jan. 5. The location for the surge testing is also being moved to Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road, on the east side of campus. Testing will take place in the Orchard Room on the first floor.

As a reminder, the rapid-results testing is free and available to commuter students, faculty, staff and the public. Go to doineedacovid19test.com to register in advance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News