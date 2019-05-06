WHITEWATER — One of the four finalists to become University of Wisconsin Whitewater’s next chancellor, Guiyou Huang, has withdrawn his application.
The school issued a press release regarding Huang’s withdrawal Monday afternoon, but did not give a reason why he has dropped out.
He had been scheduled to visit the Whitewater campus on Tuesday and the Rock County campus the following day.
Huang is currently the chancellor at Louisiana State University of Alexandria and has a Ph.D. in English from Texas A&M. He is also a finalist candidate to become the chancellor of Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, where he is reportedly expected to interview this week.
The remaining three candidates — Dwight C. Watson of Southwest Minnesota State University, Philip K. Way of Slippery Rock University, and Cheryl F. Green who is currently serving as Whitewater’s interim chancellor — all have open forums scheduled for this week or held them last week.
After the UW System's search committee chooses who it thinks is the best candidate, that individual must be approved by the Board of Regents.
