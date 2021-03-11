UW System plans to double summer bridge programs for high school seniors

An educational bridge

The details of the programs vary from campus to campus, but they all include a focus on academic skill-building, career exploration, mentoring, and student health and wellness.

It was important to the UW System to expand these programs amid the pandemic.

“We’re hearing and seeing that high school students are suffering from a lot of stress,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said during a one-on-one phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

High school seniors have missed out on sports and extracurricular activities that helped them to learn and grow and some may have fared poorly learning remotely, Thompson said, adding that some high school students didn’t have access to technology to properly learn remotely and some teachers were not prepared to instruct classes virtually.

As a result, some of this year’s seniors may not feel prepared for college in the fall. Thompson hopes the expansion of the bridge program helps to get those students more comfortable with the idea of college and help them feel more prepared by acclimating them to campus, showing them what’s expected of them, introducing them to professors and showing them how much they will learn and have fun during their time at UW.