UW System plans to double summer bridge programs for high school seniors

The University of Wisconsin System has promised to more than double the number of incoming freshmen it will help get ready for college life this summer through its bridge programs.
UW announced Wednesday afternoon that it would accept a total of 1,410 more students into its summer bridge programs at its campuses across the state this year. Last summer, universities in the system assisted 1,189 students in their transitions to college life.
The move will also bring the bridge program to campuses that previously did not offer one, including UW-Parkside in Kenosha County.
In a press release, UW described its bridge programs as “critical to ensuring that high school graduates make a successful transition to university.”
This comes after the UW System faced decreased enrollment in the current school year, a 6% first-year enrollment decrease compared to the year prior, but a preferable percentage compared to the predicted estimated 16% nationwide decrease anticipated because of the pandemic.
An educational bridge
The details of the programs vary from campus to campus, but they all include a focus on academic skill-building, career exploration, mentoring, and student health and wellness.
It was important to the UW System to expand these programs amid the pandemic.
“We’re hearing and seeing that high school students are suffering from a lot of stress,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said during a one-on-one phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
High school seniors have missed out on sports and extracurricular activities that helped them to learn and grow and some may have fared poorly learning remotely, Thompson said, adding that some high school students didn’t have access to technology to properly learn remotely and some teachers were not prepared to instruct classes virtually.
As a result, some of this year’s seniors may not feel prepared for college in the fall. Thompson hopes the expansion of the bridge program helps to get those students more comfortable with the idea of college and help them feel more prepared by acclimating them to campus, showing them what’s expected of them, introducing them to professors and showing them how much they will learn and have fun during their time at UW.
Current UW education students, some of whom were unable to complete student-teaching due to the pandemic, are set to help the summer bridge students with remedial learning they may need to prepare for the fall, giving the education students a real-world chance to apply their skills.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Thompson, who served as governor from Wisconsin from 1987 to 2001 and then four years as secretary of health and human services in President George W. Bush’s administration. “It’s our duty not only to educate everybody, but also be able to solve problems.”
UW is investing $1.3 million in the expansion of the summer bridge programs but plans to seek reimbursement with state revenue or federal COVID-19 relief funds, in addition to ongoing support for the expanded programs. In addition to the UW System contribution, individual universities are providing additional financial support with the UW System seeking $2.7 million over all to support the program.
“As we return to a more traditional semester this fall and beyond, we need to build programs that will help all of our students find success, especially those whose academic progress was slowed by the pandemic,” Thompson said in the press release. “This expansion of our summer bridge programs will help position our universities to help students who need it over the next several years.”
Thompson said that he wants potential students, especially underrepresented minorities, to know that they are welcome in the UW System and that the universities are ready to help and support them.