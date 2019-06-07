SOMERS — On Friday, the UW Board of Regents, meeting in Milwaukee, approved the recommendation of University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford and UW System President Ray Cross to finish contract documents and begin phase one construction of the $35.4 million Wyllie Hall renovation project.
According to the university, the project updates infrastructure in Wyllie Hall, which opened in 1972, and creates a fully integrated student services area that further supports student success. The multipurpose building includes classrooms, computer labs, administrative offices, study areas and access to the library.
The predesign phase of the project is complete, and construction is planned to begin in spring 2020 following expected approval by the Wisconsin State Building Commission later this month. It is anticipated to be a multiyear project.
“This important renovation and student-services project enhances a key learning environment and extends the use of Wyllie Hall for decades to come,” stated Scott Menke, UW-Parkside vice chancellor for finance and administration. “We appreciate the support of the Board of Regents, the Wisconsin Legislature and the Governor’s Office to move the Wyllie Hall project forward in a timely manner.”
The Wyllie Hall project is aimed at improving infrastructure such as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The building is 44 years old and has been plagued by maintenance issues such as leaky pipes, officials say. Plans also call for modernizing technology and making the building more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Officials are also eyeing cosmetic and programming changes to make better use of the space.
Funding for the project is part of the 2017-2019 Wisconsin capital budget.
