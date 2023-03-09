SOMERS — The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, directed by Laura Rexroth, performs tonight in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road.

The program features “Medalist Fanfare” by Emmy-winning composer Julie Giroux; “Song” by William Bolcom; “Maiden Voyage” by Minnesota composer Shirley Mier; the three-part “Urgent Voices” by Tim Mahr; and the Wisconsin premiere of “Head Rush” by Jay Bocook.

The selections represent “the kaleidoscope of sounds that make up the modern wind band,” Rexroth said.

The Giroux piece is “a sparkling, energetic fanfare,” while Bolcom’s “Song” is a “warm, lyrical work,” Rexroth said.

“Maiden Voyage” is Mier’s attempt to create what she calls “an idealized depiction of a sea voyage aboard a sailing vessel” — from the launch to the return home.

Mahr composed “Urgent Voices” as a way to celebrate what he calls “the urgency” of young people as they “boldly confront critical issues of our time.”

Finally, the frantic “Head Rush” is described by its composer as “a rousing, joyfully schizophrenic five-minute work scored for wind ensemble” with “constantly evolving textures and rhythmic devices that culminate with the full force of the ensemble into a finale that is bursting with energy.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. March 9. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, available online at uwp.edu/therita. There is also a free livestream on the UW-Parkside Music YouTube channel.