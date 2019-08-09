SOMERS — After being closed for three years, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is in the process of repurposing its broken pool for a new use of the space.
“It will not be used as a swimming pool,” John Mielke, Parkside's spokesman confirmed Friday.
The UW-Parkside pool has been closed since 2016 and its future has been undetermined.
Last year in October, Mielke said, "A number of options are being explored, which include making the necessary repairs or repurposing the space so it can be used for other functions. UW-Parkside and the State of Wisconsin hope to reach a decision later this year."
The decision has been made to repurpose the space because the pool, opened more than 45 years ago in the university's Sports and Activity Center, does not meet today’s competition size requirements, Mielke said.
“One of the key reasons is the inability — without an extremely high financial investment — to create a competition-size pool given the limited amount of space,” said Mielke.
The pre-design phase is projected to be worked on during the fall semester. This phase ensures that the space is structurally prepared for its future purpose. As of Friday, there is no definite decision on what the space will be used for.
"Options will be explored during the pre-design phase," said Mielke, but the pool will be no longer.
Aging pools, recent improvement
The Parkside pool is not the only local pool that has had issues in recent years.
The Racine Unified School District closed the Case High School natatorium at the start of the 2018-19 school year because the 50-year-old pool was no longer structurally sound.
The district is in the process of working with stakeholders and an architectural firm to develop designs for a replacement pool. So far Unified has set aside $8.2 million to fund a new pool.
In September 2018, an expanded and renovated natatorium opened at Muskego High School, which students from Wind Lake attend. The project was approved by the School Board in 2017. Ron and Sara Beam from the Southwest Aquatic Team donated $350,000 toward the project.
Two more swimming lanes were added to create eight in total, which will allow more athletes to compete. Additionally, more than 200 seats were added for spectators, allowing up to 400 people to be seated. The updates allow Muskego High School to host WIAA tournaments and provide the diving team the ability to practice alongside the swim team.
