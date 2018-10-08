SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is scheduled to host alumni, sponsors, and community members for the 50 Years Gala at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in the Student Center Ballroom on the UW-Parkside campus, 900 Wood Road.
This event celebrates the university’s first 50 years and raises support for the Future Focus Scholarship Fund, a new scholarship initiative intended to give more students the opportunity to reach their education goals. Nicholas T. Pinchuk, chairman and CEO of Snap-on Incorporated, and Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, are serving as honorary co-chairs for the UW-Parkside 50 Years Gala.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.uwp.edu/gala.
