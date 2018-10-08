Try 1 month for 99¢
UW-Parkside news

The UW-Parkside campus in Somers.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is scheduled to host alumni, sponsors, and community members for the 50 Years Gala at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in the Student Center Ballroom on the UW-Parkside campus, 900 Wood Road.

This event celebrates the university’s first 50 years and raises support for the Future Focus Scholarship Fund, a new scholarship initiative intended to give more students the opportunity to reach their education goals. Nicholas T. Pinchuk, chairman and CEO of Snap-on Incorporated, and Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, are serving as honorary co-chairs for the UW-Parkside 50 Years Gala.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.uwp.edu/gala.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments