SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside plans to highlight inspirational artists, honor local leaders, and celebrate cultural traditions during the Hispanic Heritage Month Events. The kick-off event, Festejo de Líderes, is scheduled to be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 in Main Place of Wylie Hall. Four local community leaders are to be honored with Hispanic Leadership Awards.
All are welcome to celebrate these leaders with food, music, and dancing.
The award recipients are:
- Carmen Ireland is a former student adviser at UW-Parkside. She is well-remembered at the university for her knowledge, dedication, and passion for education.
- Francisco Loyola, a founding member of the City of Kenosha Commission on the Arts and executive director of the Kenosha Creative Space.
- Maria Morales, a member of Voces de la Frontera, who serves the community through non-profit groups, as well as organizing fundraisers and volunteer efforts to support minority populations.
- Wally Rendon, a Member Outreach Representative for Educator’s Credit Union, who was with the Racine Police Department for 24 years and was a charter member of the Hispanic Business and Professionals Association of Racine.
Other activities
The College of Arts and Humanities hosts the exhibit, “Chunks” in the Foundation Gallery, by artist Herman Aguirre, on display through October 16. His works explore abstract and representational ideas to bring forth the immediacy of issues regarding war, trauma, and loss. Aguirre is scheduled to visit campus for an artist talk at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 in the Foundation Gallery.
The student organization, Latinos Unidos is scheduled to present a variety of events for Hispanic Heritage Month in partnership with the Black Student Union and the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs. The first presentation focuses on the evolution of the Afro-Latino cultural movement in central and south American, Spanish-speaking countries. Latinos Unidos is also scheduled to host guest speaker, Lily Alvarado, to lead a discussion on Latino leaders in business. Latinos Unidos is scheduled to present the Goodbye Fiesta, held in The Den in the Student Center on Friday, Oct. 12 from 7-9 p.m.
The College of Social Sciences and Professional studies is partnering with the ADRC, KUSD, UW-Extension and the Kenosha Senior Center to bring a free cultural celebration to the community. The event, Baila Conmigo, is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Kenosha Senior Center. Food and drink are to be available. Activities include dance demonstrations, lotería, photo booth, and music performed by Marimba Luna Maya. Limit six tickets per family. Call 262-605-6646 for free tickets.
For information on the entire event series or contact information, visit www.uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/hispanic-heritage-month.cfm
