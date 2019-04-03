CALEDONIA — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Nurses Association is scheduled to hold its Casino Royale Annual Charity Gala on Saturday, April 6th, at the Racine Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Caledonia.
All proceeds will go towards the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. The gala is set to begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. Attendees of the gala must follow a semi-formal dress code. In addition, tickets will be available for purchase. The UW-Parkside and local community are welcome to attend the event.
Casino Royale is the 13th annual charity gala that UW-Parkside SNAP has hosted. Every year the funds raised from each of the galas has been donated to a selected charity of the UW- Parkside SNAP’s choosing. For the past three years, UW-Parkside SNAP has chosen to donate funds to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The charity gala will have tickets available for purchase at $25 each. The ticket price includes dinner, desserts and coffee. The purchase of soda and other beverages can be made at the bar.
The event will also feature music and casino games. Tickets for a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle can also be purchased. Attendees can bring nonperishable food items to donate to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in order to receive free raffle tickets (limit 3 per person).
For additional information regarding the event, ticket sales or pricing, and other ways to donate please contact Meg Cisewski at cisew001@rangers.uwp.edu.
