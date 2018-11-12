Try 1 month for 99¢
UW-Parkside news

The UW-Parkside campus in Somers is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is commemorating veterans during the week following Veterans Day. Monday through Friday, Parkside will host Vet Week, a week of events and programming to support and inform about the issues and challenges student-veterans face.

The sponsors of the events are Veterans Evolving To Scholars, the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, the History Department, the Shakespeare Prison Project in the Department of Communication, Student Health, Counseling and Disability Services, Continuing Education, and Community Engagement.

The week will culminate in the performance of “Cry Havoc!” written and performed by Stephan Wolfert and directed by Eric Tucker. This one-man show combines Shakespeare and military experience and the issues faced by veterans. “Cry Havoc!” has been performed across the United States and was performed off-Broadway in 2017.

Stephan Wolfert is an actor, writer, and director and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Wolfert served as a medic and infantry officer from 1986-93. Wolfert left the military for the theater after seeing a production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III.”

The performance, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in the Main Stage Theatre in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

For more information, contact Veterans Services at UW-Parkside at 262-595-2497 or veterans@uwp.edu. More information about the performance is available on Wolfert’s website at https://www.decruit.org/.

