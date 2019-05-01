SOMERS — A panel discussion, entitled, “Parkside in the Chancellor Al Guskin Era,” is scheduled to take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the Frances Bedford Concert Hall inside the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The discussion will feature Al Guskin, the university’s second chancellor, who served from 1975 to 1985. In addition to Guskin, Esther Letven, the former director of the UW-Parkside Center for Community Partnerships, and Tom Krimmel, a 1972 graduate of UW-Parkside who currently serves as assistant chancellor for development and alumni relations, will be part of the panel discussion.
The panel discussion will be followed by an open forum during which numerous current and former faculty and staff are scheduled to share their perspectives.
The discussion and forum are part of the UW-Parkside 50 Years Celebration.
