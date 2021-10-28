UW-Parkside reaches 70% vaccination rate for students; chancellor urges campus community to ‘keep going’

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has reached a 70% student COVID-19 vaccination rate, according to a news release issued from the college Thursday.

“This is a great day for our university community,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford in the release. “We have all worked very hard to achieve this goal, and with that achievement strengthen the commitment we made to each other when this pandemic first hit — to protect the safety and health of everyone at Parkside. Let’s keep going!”

The university joins a number of UW System campuses that have already reached or gone beyond 70%, including UW-River Falls, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater.

UW System President Tommy Thompson was at UW-Parkside today to celebrate with Ford and Parkside faculty, staff and students.

“We’re nearing the close of our vaccination campaign, and I’m ecstatic that UW-Parkside students have hit the mark,” stated Thompson. “I saw first-hand the amount of hard work that UW-Parkside put in to make this possible. Chancellor Deborah Ford, faculty and staff deserve a great deal of credit for this achievement.”