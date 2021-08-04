UW-Parkside providing scholarships, incentives to encourage vaccinations

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside leaders are encouraging faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated as soon as they are able to help protect the health of the campus community as the fall semester is set to begin Sept. 8.

“We are encouraging our entire campus community to vax up,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “Supporting efforts to provide a safe and healthy environment for faculty, staff, and students is our top priority, and vaccinations will help do that.”

Ford also noted that individuals who upload their vaccination information into the Student Health & Counseling Center’s protected MyChart system will be eligible for a variety of incentives throughout the fall 2021 term.

Those incentives include Parkside Ranger Bear socks, sweatshirts and gift cards as well as parking passes, dining and book vouchers and a laptop.

UW-Parkside student scholarships are also part of the incentives, including a new “70 for 70” incentive program announced last week by University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson that provides an opportunity for UW students vaccinated against COVID-19 to win a $7,000 scholarship.