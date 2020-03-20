UW-Parkside postpones in-person spring commencement ceremonies

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced Friday that it will delay face-to-face spring commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 16.
A release from Parkside said the decision was made, "after careful consideration for the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and their families.
“Celebrating the graduation of another record class of UW-Parkside students is always such an exciting event,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Dr. Debbie Ford in the release. “However, the evolving COVID-19 pandemic has compelled each of us to make difficult choices. I reminded students that there is an important difference between the delay of our commencement ceremonies and any delay in earning their degree. When students complete the necessary academic requirements, they will be UW-Parkside graduates.”
UW-Parkside campus leadership will be working with Parkside Student Government to develop plans to reschedule the 2020 Spring Commencement ceremonies to properly honor the accomplishments of the graduates.