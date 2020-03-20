UW-Parkside postpones in-person spring commencement ceremonies

A release from Parkside said the decision was made, "after careful consideration for the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and their families.

“Celebrating the graduation of another record class of UW-Parkside students is always such an exciting event,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Dr. Debbie Ford in the release. “However, the evolving COVID-19 pandemic has compelled each of us to make difficult choices. I reminded students that there is an important difference between the delay of our commencement ceremonies and any delay in earning their degree. When students complete the necessary academic requirements, they will be UW-Parkside graduates.”