SOMERS — The Case High School pool is not the only one sitting empty, awaiting needed repairs. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside pool, which has been closed since 2016, is also broken. And it’s unclear what the future will hold for that space.
Parkside officials are working with the UW System and the State of Wisconsin Department of Facilities to discover what the university can use the space for, said John Mielke, a Parkside spokesman. The pool is housed in the Sports and Activity Center on the campus and is currently off limits to non-construction personnel.
“A number of options are being explored, which include making the necessary repairs or repurposing the space so it can be used for other functions. UW-Parkside and the State of Wisconsin hope to reach a decision later this year,” said Mielke.
Additional structural damage was found during repairs of the pool in 2016, he said.
The pool, which was opened more than 45 years ago, has eight lanes and is 25 yards long. The Sports and Activity Center, located at the south end of the campus, along Highway JR near Highway E, also includes a field house with basketball courts and indoor running tracks, room for classes and a strength and conditioning center, as well as the university's main gymnasium.
UW–Madison recently shut down its 34-year-old Southeast Recreational Facility, which included a pool. The university student body voted to increase fees in order to pay for a new facility. The university is also using private donations to pay for the $96.5 million facility.
Case pool
Last August, it was announced that the Case High School pool was going to be closed because the pool was considered to be “structurally unsound.”
The proposed Racine Unified budget for fiscal year 2019, which runs retroactive from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2019, contains money to assess and address the Case pool situation.
Stacy Tapp, chief of communications and community engagement for Unified, said in September that the district is soliciting requests for proposals from contractors that will provide district officials an idea of whether the current pool is repairable or in need of replacement and the costs related to those options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Pools are expensive and high maintenance ....not only to build to OPERATE..very very expensive..do not see these sticking around..
It would be interesting to know how a pool becomes "structurally unsound". What does this mean? Please tell us what exactly is wrong with these pools?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.