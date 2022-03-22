UW-Parkside offers Smart Cities certificate program

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is offering "Smart Cities U," a virtual certificate program designed to assist and empower local leaders to better understand and manage the multidimensional nature of economic development. Sessions will be held virtually via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursdays, March 24-April 14.

Participants will learn about smart city development planning, including the importance of collaboration amongst stakeholders through case studies, activities and additional resources. These sessions are beneficial for non-government and government organizations, including individuals looking to do business with governmental organizations.

This year’s focus will be on "Readiness," referring to the ability of the public and private sector to be able to assess their readiness to implement a technology based improvement to services for the community. The introductory and general sessions assist participants in the assessment of technology as it relates to economic development and provides tools to make decisions regarding their communities’ needs, capacities and return on investment.

To register and for more information, go to uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/smartcitiesu.cfm.

