SOMERS — Repairing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s outdated fire alarm system is just one of the many facilities issues the University of Wisconsin System hopes to tackle soon.
The UW System's latest budget request includes $1.8 billion dollars for repairing, renovating or replacing facilities across the system.
UW System President Raymond Cross and UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford spoke in favor of the budget request Tuesday. Cross toured the lower levels of the university Tuesday, learning more about the need for repairs for the fire alarm system, and construction that is set to begin at Parkside's Wyllie Hall next year.
“Too often I think we look at the dressing on the outside," Cross said after the tour. "This is a beautiful facility that’s well maintained. It looks very good. But within the bowels of a facility, that is what really makes it function up here, and we too often overlook that.”
Fire safety
Last week alone, there were two false fire alarms at Parkside because of an outdated alarm system which is over 20 years old and has exceeded the recommended 15-year replacement cycle. Many components of the system are original to the buildings, dating back to the 1970s and '80s.
If there is a power outage on campus, the battery cycle doesn’t cycle back to normal right away. Fire alarm panels can also be easily overloaded, causing a need for manual reconnection, according to Parkside officials.
“It takes a lot of your time, and you’re involved in something that is not necessarily how the system is designed to operate,” said John Bruch, Parkside's facility management director.
The current UW System capital budget proposal includes a $6.8 million upgrade to the fire safety system, which would replace all fire alarm systems at the campus and update the system to code requirements. Cross addressed the need for the system repairs at a press conference after the tour.
“It takes so long to get this back online once that happens. That concerns me,” said Cross. “You don’t want that safety period to be lost.”
Other upgrades to the fire alarm system, if approved in the budget, include replacing the smoke detectors in all of the campus' 16 major buildings and replacing and installing strobe and speaker signal devices.
Wyllie Hall
Parkside officials also provided an update to the Wyllie Hall renovation project, which the state approved in 2017.
Although construction for the $36 million project will begin the spring of 2020, renovations will start this spring, according to Parkside officials. Plans include moving certain offices into the library, which will cost approximately $500,000. That is being done so all university services will remain open during construction, which is expected to be completed in 2021.
Wyllie Hall, which includes classrooms, computer labs, administrative offices and study areas, is 45 years old. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades are in the works for the project, which is currently in the preplanning phase. Officials also expressed that updates to technology will be made, including updates to the WiFi in the university.
Phase one of the Wyllie Hall renovation project is part of the current state biennial budget.
“We are very fortunate, in this current biennium, that our elected officials saw the need for the renovation and renewal of Wyllie Hall,” said Ford.
The need
Cross said that more than 60 percent of the buildings in the entire UW System are 45 to 70-plus years old. He said upgrading, replacing, repairing and replenishing UW System buildings is the main motivation for $1.8 billion of the $1.9 billion capital budget UW System officials requested.
Ford agreed the need is there.
“The overall message is that the continued investment from the State of Wisconsin is very important, not only to us, but to our broader campus community,” she said.
The Legislature's 2019 Joint Committee on Finance will make decisions regarding the budget. Legislators will then send the budget to Gov. Tony Evers, who can veto specific items.
