SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named to Washington Monthly’s 2018 America’s Best Colleges For Student Voting.
A part of The College Guide and Rankings, which rates colleges and universities on their contributions to social mobility, research and public service, this is a first-of-its-kind list of the schools doing the most to inspire citizenship.
“Part of the education experience is learning to take an active role in our communities,” said Dr. Peggy James, dean of the UW-Parkside College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies. “Ultimately, voting is an important way by which individuals shape our society.”
UW-Parkside’s inclusion on the list, Which was released Thursday, demonstrates the commitment the university has made to promote civic engagement among the student body, encouraging students to vote and actively participate in community decisions, University officials said.
According to Washington Monthly: “Since voting habits tend to crystallize in young adulthood — vote in one election, and you’re far more likely to do so again — colleges and universities have an unparalleled opportunity to create voters not just for the next election, but for life. The colleges that invest in student voting aren’t just helping their Washington Monthly rankings, they’re helping the country.”
On many college and university campuses, less than half of eligible student voters exercise their democratic right to cast a ballot in presidential elections, Parkside officials noted.
To do its part in improving youth civic engagement, Parkside participates in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, which offers colleges and universities an opportunity to assess their student registration and voting rates.
Parkside also participates in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a national, nonpartisan awards program recognizing colleges and universities for improving civic learning, political engagement, and student voting rates. As a part of this initiative, students, faculty, and staff have worked together to develop and implement an action plan to improve practice and change culture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.