UW-Parkside joins system campuses in offering free COVID-19 testing

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has joined with UW System campuses and federal and state partners to offer new COVID-19 “rapid-results” testing to UWP students, faculty, and staff, as well as the surrounding community.

“Starting this week anyone in the UW-Parkside and surrounding community can sign up and get tested for free,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford. “With the recent increases in COVID cases in Wisconsin, we want to do our part to try and flatten that curve and we think this new testing will help do that.”

The “surge testing” effort was announced by UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson last week. Approximately 250,000 tests have been made available to all UW campuses and will help amplify testing already occurring at UW-Parkside and other universities.

The announcement comes on the tail of Advocate Aurora Health Care saying it is temporarily suspending community testing in Kenosha and other Wisconsin cities due to limited staffing — the result of medical professionals coming into contact with coronavirus, usually because of community spread.