SOMERS — Although enrollment numbers are down collectively across the University of Wisconsin System, UW-Parkside’s enrollment numbers, although stagnant overall, show a sharp increase in graduate and transfer students.
Preliminary numbers show the number of graduate students for the 2018-2019 school year increased by 69 percent, from 140 in 2017, to 236 in 2018. Transfer student enrollment numbers also rose from 346 in 2017, to 441 in 2018 — a 27 percent increase.
“It’s in response to not only the demand for talent in the area, but a demand for talent that has more than the undergraduate credential,” said UW-Parkside spokesman John Mielke.
Mielke said that increasing the number of graduate programs has been a strategic initiative of the university. This is also the first semester that Parkside is offering graduate assistance opportunities for students to work on-site at multiple locations on campus.
Graduate programs
There are currently 11 graduate programs Parkside offers, from business administration and computer and information systems, to sport management and health and wellness management. In comparison, UW-Stout, a campus that has nearly double the amount of students as Parkside, also has double the amount of graduate programs at 23. Mielke anticipates more graduate programs will come to the campus soon.
One new graduate program, applied professional studies, is being offered this semester for the first time. It targets people who work in business and industry in the area who want to gain skill sets to advance their professional career.
The program is expected to have 11-12 students fully enrolled by the spring semester. The program also boasts the opportunity to complete the degree online. Students can chose specific concentrations that teach them how to research and apply data, be a better public leader or manage conflict more appropriately.
“Seeing that in the spring we’ll have more students in the program than we anticipated is pretty exciting,” said Christopher Hudspeth, UW-Parkside's director of the Center for Professional Studies. “To see the program develop, and see how the classes are coming together is a lot of fun and it’s really interesting.”
Another program that students are choosing is the sports management program. Parkside added 14 graduate assistants — 12 of whom are in the sport management program — in various coaching, athletics staff and teaching assistant roles this past August, according to Sean Daniels, assistant athletics director for communications. The program focuses on equipping students with skills that include sales, analytics and management to prepare them for a career in sports industry.
Robyn Elliott is a graduate assistant for communication at Parkside. She works with Daniels and much of her time as a student is spent working with social media, writing press releases and writing post-game stories.
“Sports management is an industry that changes constantly and it's exciting to have this opportunity so close to home and also affordable,” said Elliott.
Elliott attends every athletic event on campus, either to keep track of statistics or take photos. She also works closely with the Parkside Sports Network so that people who are not at the game can still follow the event. After graduation, she wants to work for a college or university, doing similar work.
Daniels is excited to see what comes of the many graduate assistants working with the athletic department. “I can say they have made a world of difference in making this department run like a true NCAA Division II institution should,” he said.
Transfer students
UW-Parkside also saw an increase of 95 transfer students in 2018 to total 441, an increase of 27 percent since last year. Transfer students account for approximately 50 percent of the UW-Parkside graduating class each year.
The majority of students who transfer to Parkside are from Gateway Technical College and the College of Lake County in Illinois. Mielke said the number of transfer students fluctuates year by year, so he isn’t sure what to attribute the increase to this year.
One program that helps those students is the transfer student orientation. The program began two years ago and it generally helps students adjust to the university.
Declining enrollment?
Parkside is one of only seven UW System campuses that saw an increase in enrollment, although it is only .4 percent. Overall, preliminary enrollment data for the UW System’s 26 campuses declined 1.5 percent compared to a year ago.
Other preliminary enrollment data highlights at Parkside include a drop in full-time freshmen, from 673 in 2017 to 620 in 2018. Parkside also saw an increase in diversity on campus; among the entering class, there was more than a 3 percent increase in the number of both black and Hispanic/Latino students.
“To be able to maintain enrollment and now see that increase is exciting for the university,” said Mielke. “I also think that the increased attention that is being paid to southeastern Wisconsin over the past year and a half, whether it’s economic development or businesses opening, is a plus as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.