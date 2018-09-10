SOMERS — In honor of its 50-year anniversary celebration, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting art exhibits in three of its galleries.
To promote the exhibits, a gallery night is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, 900 Wood Road. Receptions are planned in each of the university’s three Parkside anniversary galleries. Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar are to accompany the receptions.
Collaborative exhibit
The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is the location for the Racine-Kenosha Juried Art Exhibition titled “Together,” a survey of contemporary artists working in Racine and Kenosha, through Oct. 16.
Artists from UW-Parkside’s surrounding communities display works across a wide range of mediums. More than 250 art pieces were submitted and Christa Story, curator at the Wright Museum of Art, Beloit College, faced the challenge of choosing just 43 works to include in the exhibition.
Story is tabbed to be the guest juror for this competitive exhibition and announce the exhibition award winners at an award presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cash awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place. Two honorable mentions will also receive awards.
Hispanic Heritage month
Through Oct. 16, the Foundation Gallery celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by welcoming Chicago-based artist Herman Aguirre and his work “Chunks.”
“Chunks” is composed of 11 paintings created over the last four years that take a compassionate look at difficult subjects and grapple with the fragility of human existence.
Aguirre is a Mexican American artist born and raised in Chicago. He grew up on the southside of Chicago where he continues to live and work. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Aguirre’s work explores abstract and representational ideas to bring forth the immediacy of issues regarding war, trauma, and loss. Aguirre is scheduled to be featured in an artist talk from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Multimedia art featured
The UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery is hosting “Proverbs,” a long-term multimedia project by Robert Ellis, through Oct. 18.
“Proverbs” is a meditation on age-old proverbs and the contemporary landscape of Uganda. It is the result of Ellis’s work and life in the community of Namulanda, Uganda. Each summer since 2013, Ellis has taught and worked with a small community in the rural town of Namulanda.
Ellis is an Irish photographer who completed his master’s degree in photography from the University of Ulster in Belfast in 2011 after obtaining a bachelor’s honors degree in photography from Dublin Institute of Photography in 2007.
Ellis is scheduled to speak during an artist talk from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information about the gallery, contact Gallery Director Colin Matthes at gallery@uwp.edu or go to www.uwp.edu/engage/artgalleries.cfm.
