UW-Milwaukee spring break extended a week, employee being tested for coronavirus after possible exposure

Milwaukee – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced Tuesday that a university employee is being tested for the coronavirus after becoming ill and having contact with someone who had been in a country with a Level 3 coronavirus warning.

The university also announced that it is extending spring break by one week to March 15-29 to prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended spring break.

We have learned that an employee was tested yesterday at a local hospital for the COVID-19 virus. The employee became ill after having had contact with a person who had been to a country with a Level 3 warning. The results will not be known until the end of the week.

The individual works in our UWM Foundation office, which is connected to the Cambridge Commons student housing facility on North Avenue on Milwaukee’s eastside. The individual who was tested is not at work.

It is important to note that the majority of individuals in Wisconsin who have been tested have tested negative for COVID-19.