UW-Milwaukee spring break extended a week, employee being tested for coronavirus after possible exposure

Milwaukee – The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced Tuesday that a university employee is being tested for the coronavirus after becoming ill and having contact with someone who had been in a country with a Level 3 coronavirus warning.
The university also announced that it is extending spring break by one week to March 15-29 to prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended spring break.
We have learned that an employee was tested yesterday at a local hospital for the COVID-19 virus. The employee became ill after having had contact with a person who had been to a country with a Level 3 warning. The results will not be known until the end of the week.
The individual works in our UWM Foundation office, which is connected to the Cambridge Commons student housing facility on North Avenue on Milwaukee’s eastside. The individual who was tested is not at work.
It is important to note that the majority of individuals in Wisconsin who have been tested have tested negative for COVID-19.
With the health and well-being of our campus communities being paramount, we are taking quick and decisive steps as a safeguard based on the rapidly changing environment in Wisconsin and worldwide.
We will extend our Spring Break by one week to March 15-29 so that UWM can prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended spring break.
Students should make arrangements to be away from all three campuses during this extended break. Students who live in University Housing will receive additional details by Friday.
UW-Milwaukee is updating its travel guidelines to include:
- All upcoming University-sponsored travel for students is being canceled through the end of the semester. This includes university-sponsored Spring Break trips.
- All upcoming University-sponsored travel for employees is being canceled through the end of the semester for areas severely impacted by COVID-19. This currently includes China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Spain. This list may change as additional areas are impacted by COVID-19.
- Anyone returning from these severely-impacted areas must self-quarantine for 14 days, whether or not symptoms are present, before returning to UW-Milwaukee campuses.
- We also strongly discourage employees and students from any non-essential travel outside of Wisconsin until the end of the semester. If you do opt to travel, please know that there are health risks involved. If you travel outside of Wisconsin, we ask you to self-monitor for 14 days for fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
- Students who are already overseas with study abroad programs in countries that do not have Level 3 warnings should consult with UWM study abroad administrators on whether to stay or return.