BURLINGTON — A revived Memorial Day parade in Burlington is coming with a touch of Bucky.

Members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band have agreed to join the May 29 event being organized by area veterans after a three-year absence.

Organizers said they are thrilled to have Echoes of Camp Randall coming to Burlington to march and perform in the parade.

The group includes current and former UW Marching Band members who travel the state and perform upon request as representatives of the flagship campus in Madison.

Although it is not the actual marching band — and Bucky Badger himself is not expected — Burlington parade organizers say the group will add a special touch to the Memorial Day event.

"It's going to be pretty cool," said Mike Olson, an organizer from Burlington's VFW Post 2823.

For many years, the parade was part of Burlington's ChocolateFest celebration every Memorial Day weekend.

But after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted things and ChocolateFest ceased to exist, the parade vanished in 2020.

Although Burlington Jamboree has emerged as a new holiday weekend event, the parade remained dormant until this year's organizing effort by veterans groups.

VFW Post 2823 has been joined by the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League in planning a route, pulling together marching groups and getting local approvals.

The parade is scheduled to kick off 9 a.m. May 29, going from the corner of Kane Street and Robert Street, north to Milwaukee Avenue and east to Veterans Terrace.

A ceremony then will take place in the adjoining park, with remarks planned from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, and others.

The parade will have two grand marshals: local World War II veterans LeRoy Stoehr and Ples Ivy.

Other scheduled marching groups include the Burlington High School marching band, the Burlington Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Special Olympics, a tractor club, horses, stilt walkers and wheelie rollers.

"We have a little bit of everything," said Jeffrey Harm, a member of American Legion Post 79 in Burlington.

Harm said he believes it will be the first appearance locally for the Echoes of Camp Randall group from Madison.

"We're excited to have them," he said.

The Burlington Community Fund Ltd. has allocated $9,000 for the parade.

The event will take place on the final day of the Burlington Jamboree, a four-day festival of music, food, carnival rides and games scheduled for the third straight year at the old ChocolateFest grounds at 681 Maryland Ave.

Olson said 36 marching groups have registered, which is comparable to the size of Memorial Day parades in the past.

"I think 36 is a good solid number," he said. "It should be a really nice event."

