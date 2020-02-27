UW-Madison suspends 2 study-abroad programs headed to South Korea and China because of virus outbreak

MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said Wednesday they have suspended study-abroad programs with South Korea and China amid fears of the coronavirus.

State health officials, meanwhile, stressed during a conference call with reporters that the number of confirmed infections in Wisconsin remains at one and influenza poses a more serious threat to state residents right now.

UW-Madison officials said five students enrolled at Yonsei University and Korea University in Seoul will be returning to the United States. University spokesman John Lucas said he didn't know their individual destinations.

The university made the move after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised their warning levels to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea.

Lucas said Wednesday that the university suspended its Chinese study-abroad program in late January. Seven students were not able to travel to the country as a result.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that UW-Milwaukee has asked two students studying abroad in South Korea to return to the U.S. in light of the CDC warning. They're due to fly back on Friday. UW-Milwaukee doesn't have any students studying in China.