UW-Madison announces it is going online only for the summer term, too

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Thursday it will not offer any in-person classes during its summer term, instead moving to online only because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The move affecting more than 300 courses comes after UW-Madison canceled all in-person classes for the spring term and moved them to online. The moves are consistent with what colleges and universities are doing across the country.
“The decision to suspend in-person instruction was made with the safety of our students in mind,” said Aphra Mednick, the associate dean for summer term. "We already had a robust online offering and in response, we are offering even more online courses than ever before so students can continue their academic progress."
There are at least 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 24 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
UW 66, Fresno State 56
The magic began in Salt Lake City, where UW opened with a dangerous Fresno State team coached by Jerry Tarkanian. The Badgers trailed the ninth-seeded Bulldogs much of the way, but their defense kept it close until Bryant started torching Tarkanian's zone defense. A transfer from Division II St. Cloud State, Bryant tied a UW record with seven 3-point baskets and hit four straight from the left side during a 90-second stretch late in the second half, fueling a 26-4 run. It was the third consecutive year UW played Frenso State but the first time it had seen a zone.
"Down the stretch the stretch for some reason, their front people did not rotate to the left wing where Jon was," Bennett said. "We just spread it out — point, wing, wing — and had two guys operating inside. They didn't rotate to Jon. They just left him alone, literally alone, three times in a row. I thought the first time, 'That can happen anytime.' But when they did it again. He nailed those 3s and just broke the game wide open."
Duany sank four 3-point shots, Kowske had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Kelley had six steals and limited the nation's leading scorer, Courtney Alexander (right), to 11 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Still, it was Bryant's 21 points that buried the Bulldogs and gave UW's offense a much-needed boost. Bryant was averaging 7.3 points per game, but upped that to 16.8 in the four regional games. That helped UW surpass 60 points in all four games and eventually earned him Most Outstanding Player honors in the West Regional.
"He was my roommate on the road during the tournament," Boone said, "and I would just look at Jon and say, 'Man, do you know what you're doing right now?' "
By then, all the Badgers knew what they were doing.
"We just bought in," Boone said. "I think our defense was our offense pretty much. Guys just played hard, played together, believed in each other and just trusted one another."
UW 66, Arizona 59
Next up was top-seeded Arizona and no one gave UW much of a chance against a team loaded with future NBA players such as Gilbert Arenas, Richard Jefferson and Luke Walton along with 6-8, 240-pound Michael Wright inside. But Bennett had been playing the underdog card throughout his coaching career and the flashy Wildcats fell into the trap. Coach Lute Olson knew what Arizona was up against with UW, but it became evident during the between-games press conferences that his players didn't. Arizona scored to make it 2-0 but never led again as the Badgers pushed the lead to 17 late in the game and clinched it with Linton scoring nine of their final 13 points.
"I know Lute respected us, but their players obviously weren't ready and we jumped them early," Bennett said. "They fought back in the second half as I knew they would, but we were up 21-5 at one point. That was the game Mike got into foul trouble. I had to get him out the first half and Travon Davis really did a great job filling in. It was a year when no one expected us to win against the top seed. They had some really good players, but the guy that worried me most was their center, Wright, who had scored against everybody. We were able to trap him and keep him from hurting us."
Though Jon Bryant (right) stayed hot, going 3-for-7 from 3, it was the front line of Vershaw, Linton and Kowske that dominated, combining for 39 points and 17 rebounds. Kowske limited Wright to four field goal attempts and two points in 37 minutes.
Bennett had learned while rebuilding high school and small college programs in Wisconsin that tournament time is the one place where being an underdog helps, which is exactly what happened.
"I think that's an advantage," he said. "It is really hard to be a favorite in the tournament because you're generally you're going to catch everybody's best effort because everyone is primed for tournament play."
UW 61, LSU 48
Besides being the underdog, Bennett's teams had always benefited from anonymity at tournament time. Most opponents had no idea what they were in for facing the Badgers' suffocating defense for the first time.
If Arizona was one example, fourth-seeded LSU in the regional semifinal at Albuquerque was a better one. Despite having 6-10 Stromile Swift and 6-11 Jabari Smith (far right) inside, the Tigers never figured out how to attack UW's defense. They scored 14 points in the first half and, becoming more frustrated by the minute, ended with more turnovers (23) than baskets (17).
"They were playing very well," Kowske said. "They beat Texas to play us in the Sweet 16 and we watched them play that game because it was before our game against Arizona. I just remember Stromile Swift and Jabari Smith dunking all over the Longhorns. So after we beat Arizona, I was like, 'Oh, great. I've got to guard those guys this next game.' So we were laser-focused knowing we had to play our best defense to take down LSU. We had a great game plan and it worked. They were frustrated. It was definitely the pinnacle of what we could do defensively."
UW wasn't great offensively and needed Bryant's 16 points, but it took away LSU's bread and butter, holding Swift and Smith to 12 points each. LSU used a high-low attack and Kowske and Mark Vershaw (right) were close enough that they could run a quick trap when Swift or Smith got the ball down low. UW's 25-4 run before and after halftime ended the suspense.
"That was probably the greatest defense we played as a team, in particular Andy inside on Stromile Swift and Jabari Smith," Kelley said. "You had a couple of (NBA) draft picks there. Andy told me one of them was crying during the game. I said, 'That was so mean. You made them cry.' But that was something else, when you kind of break the will of an opponent. That didn't happen often, but it felt like that happened in that game, where we just totally took over on the defensive side of the ball.”
UW 64, Purdue 60
UW's path to the Final Four had one final obstacle, the sixth-seeded Boilermakers, who had finished third in the Big Ten Conference, three spots ahead of UW. The teams had met three times already, with UW winning the last two, so they knew all about one another. For a Badgers team that was better off playing opponents that didn't know or respect it, that was a potentially ominous sign.
But with Bryant scoring UW's first nine points — all on 3s — and Boone scoring six points as UW broke away from a late 52-52 tie, the Badgers finally got to cut down the nets. That created mixed feelings for Bennett, who had a friendship with Purdue's Gene Keady that began when Keady coached Bennett's son, Tony, in the 1991 Pan-American Games. Tony, who coached Virginia to the 2019 NCAA title, was at his father's side as a volunteer assistant during the 1999-2000 season.
The regional final matched two veteran coaches whose teams thrived on tough, physical defense, with the winner going to his first Final Four. The national sentiment, not surprisingly, was with Keady.
"The euphoria of winning is one of those unmatched feelings that you have at times in your life," Bennett said. "I know that's what I experienced when that happened. But also great relief because we knew what we were in for in terms of playing Purdue. I was aware of and was even somewhat in sympathy with the notion that finally Coach Keady was going to get his chance to go to a Final Four. I was listening to all of that and I thought, 'Well, if we don't make it, I'll be happy for Gene.' And I don't say that very often because, to be honest, I'm not all that happy for the guy that beats me. But I would have been happy for him."
Instead, UW toughed out a tense victory over Purdue, legitimizing its talent, its coach and its style of play with an improbable trip to the Final Four.
Michigan State 53, UW 41
UW's euphoria was offset by the familiar face it drew in the Final Four at Indianapolis — Big Ten champion Michigan State. The top-seeded Spartans, a talented, tough-minded team coached by Tom Izzo and led by all-American point guard Mateen Cleaves, had beaten the Badgers three times already, holding them to 48 points per game.
UW battled, though, and trailed Michigan State by only two — 19-17 — after a bruising first half. Then Michigan State went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and UW's magic ran out. The only player who could dent the Spartans' stifling defense was Boone, who scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting. No one else managed more than six.
The Badgers had played in Syracuse's Carrier Dome earlier in the season, but this was the first time any of them had played in an arena as vast as the RCA Dome. It proved to be a poor shooting venue, with both teams hitting just under 35 percent. That hurt UW more than it did Michigan State because the Spartans dominated the glass.
"We didn't get that many easy buckets in any games; we had to work for everything," Bennett said. "It was really a hard shooting (venue). It wasn't like shooting in a big (basketball) arena. The depth factor was really difficult to adjust to. I do remember feeling, 'Boy, this is big, and that really affects shooting.' We needed to have Jon Bryant drill a few 3s and it was really hard. Plus, they were a great defensive team."
Since then, Bennett has come to believe — correctly — that over the final one-third of that season, UW was one of the nation's best teams. But along with that came the realization that Michigan State was one of the best NCAA champions of all-time, one that did much of what UW did, only a little bit better.
"Michigan State is clearly the best team I ever coached against," Bennett said. "I've gone so far as to say I think they're the best national championship team I've seen in the post-UCLA era. I have never seen a team so tough on both ends that could play any way you wanted to play and just be better than you at it. Well-coached, athletic, cohesive, I have never coached against a tougher team. When you play a team four times, as we did, and be the best you can be — I could have done a better job, that probably is a given — and you find no chink in their armor, that tells you something. We stayed with them as long as we could. We fought them, but then they dismantled Florida in the final. They just were that good."
For UW and its fans, so was the magical March of 2000.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.