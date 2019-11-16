UW football: Taylor helps Badgers grind out 37-21 win over Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I think it’s just the coaches, each and every single year, you can’t really come with the same scheme in a sense,” Jonathan Taylor said. “So they always do a good job putting little wrinkles in the scheme in order to keep Nebraska on their toes and make it so they don’t know really what’s coming all of the time.”

In the second half, UW put together two time-consuming drives that helped ice the game. A five-minute, 29-second march ended with an 11-yard TD run from Jonathan Taylor in the third quarter, and a fourth-quarter field goal drive ate up 5:27. Fifteen of the 18 combined plays on those drives were runs.

UW gained 170 yards on the ground in the second half, letting the ground game clinch a win for the second consecutive week.

“That comes with the confidence in general that you want the ball,” Biadasz said. “You want to run it out, control that line of scrimmage and really wear on guys. That’s a defeating feeling when all of a sudden you get 5 yards a pop, 5 yards a pop, it’s never-ending.”

Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) was able to get explosive plays from its spread offense, creating big rushing lanes for big gains, but the Badgers came up with plays to foil drives.