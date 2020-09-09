UW facilities will not host WIAA tournaments this fall

According to the WIAA release Wednesday, the Board of Control’s approval in July of a reduced, 11-week fall football ruled out conducting the 2020 state football finals held at Camp Randall Stadium since 1982 (although that wasn’t specifically said at the time).

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said in a statement. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”

John Horn, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UW, expressed similar sentiments in the release.

“We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA state tournaments this fall,” Horn said. “We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.

“The WIAA events benefit not just our campus and greater Madison, but the entire state,” he said. “Most importantly, they are once-in-a-lifetime experiences for student-athletes and their families.”