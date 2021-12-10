UW-Extension's Pam Wedig Kirsch: Navigating the holidays with rambunctious children

Q My children are good kids. During the excitement of the holidays, they are more rambunctious. They are less likely to do what I ask and are more irritable than usual. Any suggestions?

A. Celebrating the holidays can be exciting for children. With all the extra activities, visiting, and surprises, the holidays can also be exhausting and overwhelming for both children and parents.

Children function well with routines. Celebrations are anything but routine. First, prepare your child. For example, “Tomorrow we are going to Auntie Jean’s house. Grampa, your aunts, uncles and cousins will be there. We will be there for a long time and come home when it’s dark outside.” This prepares your child for a change in the routine and lets them know what to expect.

Talk with your child about what behavior you expect from them. Anticipate situations that may be challenging for your child. Talk them through before they arise.

“We will open gifts after we eat and clean up.” “When you open a gift, smile and thank the person who gave it to you, even if you don’t like the gift.” Talking about difficult situations beforehand helps prepare your child with possible responses.

Acknowledge when your child when they are exhibiting appropriate behaviors. “Thank you for taking your dishes to the kitchen” or “I noticed you are remembering to use your inside voice when playing with your cousins.” Children need attention from their parents/caregivers. When you recognize their positive behaviors, the behaviors are more likely to be repeated.

Know your child’s limits. What parts of the holiday celebrations will be hard for your child? Does your child have difficulty managing their feelings when they are tired? How can you make sure they get the sleep they need? Does your child find playing with their cousins for a long period of time overwhelming? How can you provide breaks for your child? Plan ahead to create an environment where your child is more likely to be successful.

Finally, schedule some “down time” into your busy days. Make time for your child (and you) to relax and enjoy the season. Snuggle up on the couch and watch your favorite holiday movie together. Give your child time to play. Take advantage of small moments to have fun with your child. Sing a song, tell a joke, be silly, or reminisce about a past holiday with your child.

Family traditions are priceless. They create a sense of security for children and strengthen the family bond. The celebrations may not go exactly as planned. Your child may have a meltdown (or two). The special memories will stay with you and your child forever.

Programs, resources

For more parenting tips, attend a “Positive Solutions for Families” workshop series from the comfort of your home: Tuesdays, Jan. 25-March 1, 2-3 p.m., or Wednesdays, March 2-April 6, 6-7 p.m. Extension offers a variety of free programs for parents and caregivers. For more information, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu, call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com. Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals.

Pam Wedig-Kirsch is a school readiness and family resiliency educator for UW-Madison Division of Extension in Racine County.

