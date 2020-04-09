USPS doesn’t have yet answers as to why so many Wisconsinites' ballots weren’t delivered; investigations expected

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United States Postal Service says that domestic deliveries of mail usually arrive in 1-3 business days. That’s not always the case, as is becoming clear to many of Wisconsin’s registered voters who requested absentee ballots that never arrived.

The majority of voters who requested ballots still received them, some as quickly as within two days of being requested across the county. Others requested their ballots during the third week of March or earlier, and municipal clerks had them in the mail before the end of the month, but they never arrived.

Fabi Maldonado, a Racine County Board supervisor, posted on Facebook Thursday that “My dad received his absentee ballot yesterday,” the day after the deadline. The posting included an angry-face emoji.

On Election Day, Mount Pleasant Village Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen told The Journal Times: “It’s out of our hands and up to the postmaster,” to deliver the mail. “I don’t know what else I could do,” she continued, saying that few requested ballots took more than a day to be mailed, and the last requests came in on Friday, April 3 — four days before polls opened.