Use caution around pets, county warns COVID-19 patients

RACINE COUNTY — There is still uncertainty surrounding pets and COVID-19, according to a Racine County press release issued Tuesday.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people with COVID-19 isolate themselves from other people and animals, including pets, during their illness until more is known about how this virus affects animals.
When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick. Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed/licked and sharing food or bedding.
If you must care for your pet or be around animals while sick, wear a cloth face covering or face mask and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.
