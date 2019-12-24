US Bank branch to close
0 comments

US Bank branch to close

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US Bank

The U.S. Bank branch, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, is set to close in March 2020.

 RICARDO TORRES

FRANKSVILLE — The U.S. Bank branch in Franksville is set to close in March. 

A letter was sent to members of the branch earlier in December informing them that the Franksville branch, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K), will be closing on March 12. 

U.S. Bank members can still do business at the location at 4701 Washington Ave. in Racine. There are also branches at 171 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek; 9109 W. Drexel Ave., Franklin; and 1800 22nd Ave., Kenosha. 

This is second U.S. Bank branch in the area to close. In 2017, the branch at Wisconsin Street and Durand Avenue in Sturtevant closed its doors. The village Community Development Authority bought the 1-acre property for $275,000 on Dec. 7, 2017, according to Racine County land records. Sturtevant is planning to redevelop the former bank site. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News