Urging an end to 'us and them' attitude, task force proposes fight against racism in Burlington

The group held an all-day discussion on May 22 without permitting the general public to observe.

School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said Wednesday that district administrators had not yet read the task force’s report, and would not comment on the recommendations.

Much of the 110-page report includes background about how the task force was put together, and materials that were used to guide the discussion. The findings and recommendations are summarized in just a few pages, authored by Daniel Schroeder, principal of the consulting firm.

The task force recommends that Burlington: seek community feedback and draft a racial diversity strategy; create a “core team” or “guiding coalition” to lead the effort; identify areas for “targeted” action, starting with the schools; sponsor a series of public education forums about race and social justice; and hold more discussions like the May 22 task force event.

The task force describes the importance of taking action and implementing changes rather than just accepting the report. Community leaders should build a broader coalition and seek common ground with “influential individuals and groups,” some of whom now feel “skepticism, frustration, anger,” the report states.