Uptown Racine is topic of Jan. 16 discussion

RACINE — Legal Action of Wisconsin and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin will host a “Neighborhood Needs” discussion aimed at identifying services that the overall community believes would be most beneficial for the Uptown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy area.

It will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1465 Junction Ave. Members of the Uptown community are encouraged to attend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The goal of this discussion is to work to ensure that any revitalization solutions pursued are reflective of what the community desires. This session is part of a series of discussions aimed at gathering many community voices.

As a nonprofit law firm, Legal Action provides free civil legal aid to low-income people and aims, through this process, to empower the community itself by providing services they believe are most impactful to their community. The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin focuses on empowering SE Wisconsin to create a safe and inclusive home for LGBTQ+ communities.

During discussion there will be breakout sessions moderated to address barriers to employment, building wealth and economic stability, housing and quality of life, education, home ownership and renter’s rights. There will also be a session for those who bring ideas unrelated to the topics above.

To register to attend, go to eventbrite.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0