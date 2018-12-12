Try 1 month for 99¢
Ajax site conceptual drawing

A conceptual drawing of what Cardinal Capital Management would like to build at the former Ajax industrial site in Uptown. Cardinal proposes demolishing most of the old buildings and constructing 112 new living units including townhouses like those shown here.

 Submitted image

RACINE — The West Allis developer that wants to build 112 new apartments on the former Ajax industrial complex site in Uptown, an estimated $18 million project, has been given another extension on its purchase option for the property.

The Redevelopment Authority of Racine on Thursday voted unanimously to extend Cardinal Capital Management’s purchase option for the Ajax site to May 31, 2019. Cardinal Capital had asked for additional time to conduct due diligence, conduct further environmental studies, find suitable financing and said it needs the extension in order for its applications for financing and tax credits to be approved. Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority tax credits are announced in the spring.

Cardinal Capital proposes to demolish all but one of the old Ajax buildings and build 112 new apartments on the site that encompasses nearly the entire 1500 block of Clark Street. The project area encompasses more than 3 acres and some of Racine’s oldest industrial buildings. The redevelopment area stretches from 15th to 16th streets and from Clark Street to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that cut through that block.

Cardinal proposes to build housing units of types that Cardinal President Erich Schwenker collectively called “workforce housing.” It is to be a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 159 parking spaces on site. He said about one-third of the housing would give preference to military veterans.

The plan includes a long, L-shape building of townhouses fronting both Clark and 15th streets. It would have “walk-ups,” or small sets of steps for frontal access, as well as access from the driveway behind.

Two other buildings will have parking at street level beneath the second-floor apartments.

Historic preservation dropped

The Redevelopment Authority of Racine, which owns the land, has voted in favor of Cardinal’s conceptual plan for the site. RDA bought the property in December 2016 for $4,500. Cardinal has an option to buy the Ajax site for $500 and redevelop it as housing.

Two previous developers, first Herman & Kittle Properties and then Northpoint Development Corp., considered redoing most of the Ajax complex of buildings as a historic preservation project, using tax credits and/or low-income housing tax credits to create about 74 apartments.

However, most of the buildings are in poor shape, and using historic tax credits is very constraining, Schwenker and his team previously told the RDA.

So, instead of a historic preservation/low-income housing project, Cardinal decided to redevelop the site much differently. The company proposes to demolish all but one of the old Ajax buildings — and save the historic Pabst tavern at the block’s southeastern corner; Cardinal has the tavern under contract to purchase.

Cardinal currently manages about 10,000 housing units, a combination of what the company has acquired, developed and rehabilitated, Schwenker said earlier this year.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments