RACINE — Members of the Uptown Business Improvement District board have proposed turning a hole in the ground at 1516 Washington Ave. into a park that will connect Washington Avenue to a nearby parking lot.
“We’ve been looking to make some lemonade out of this space for a long time,” said Linea Anthony, the Uptown BID chairwoman, who presented the proposal at the city’s Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services meeting on Wednesday.
Anthony said many people don’t know about the parking lot behind the shops on the north side of Washington. Even if they do, it can be difficult to walk from the lot to the shops in the winter.
She hopes in addition to having a shortcut from the parking lot to the storefronts on Washington, the pass-through park will bring some greenery to the neighborhood.
The building was taken down in 2014 and the site has been a fenced-off, overgrown hole in the ground ever since. Anthony said the BID board is working with a landscape architect to choose native plants for the site so they can be low-maintenance and educational.
“We want people to come in and be educated (about native plants),” said Anthony.
Also planned for installation are benches where people can sit and rest.
The lot is city property and if approved by the City Council, construction funds would come out of the city’s capital improvement plan budget.
Uptown BID is paying for the fees acquired in the proposal stages of the project, such as architectural fees, and offered to handle snow removal at the site, pending approval.
The Parks Board forwarded the proposal to the council with a recommendation for approval. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Linea Anthony works hard and deserves better than that.
They should bring in a wrecking ball to that entire section of the City!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.