Uptown BID president hoping for new businesses, more housing in district

RACINE — Uptown Racine is steadily on the rise, according to Business Improvement District President Linea Anthony, despite it being slated only to receive around $36,000 in 2022.

Uptown’s BID is on the low-receiving end in comparison to other BIDs in the City of Racine. The Main Street BID was reported to be receiving about $202,000 in 2022; the Douglas Avenue BID is expected to receive about $102,000.

When asked whether she felt Uptown was fully supported by the city, Anthony said: “We all want to have as much attention as possible, all the areas do. I think that you have to make your needs known. That’s the major thing.

“We try and have somebody from city development come to our meetings. They have certainly tried to do what they can at any given moment. And I think we’ll just continue that relationship.”

Ideal for new businesses

Anthony, who owns RMM Interiors in Uptown, said the district is looking to bring in more businesses in the future after the coming of new businesses and certain expansions amid the pandemic.

New businesses that opened in Uptown or expanded in the last year include Misha’s Treasures, a secondhand and antique shop; Rooted, a plant shop; and Kabab & Grill, an Indo-Pak restaurant which moved into a larger location.

Uptown offers multiple grants to help new business owners get on their feet, and more affordable rent than its Downtown Racine counterpart, Anthony noted. “There are a lot of different fees that you have to pay to get into business, and we help with those fees as well.”

Sher Umar, an employee at Kabab & Grill, said the district looks different now than it did when the restaurant first opened about five years ago.

“It’s nice to see more traffic,” Umar said.

The businesses currently in Uptown often promote each other on social media and by word of mouth.

“We’re working together as a team here in Uptown,” Umar said.

Darius Nunn, owner of a new soul food restaurant at 1327 Washington Avenue, said the location came to him at the right time. Having been the previous home of Kabab & Grill, it already came equipped with a kitchen, which would be a “big ticket” outright as a new business owner.

“Come to Uptown. This is this is a great place. Work with us,” Anthony said. “We’re all here to help. I think that’s the big message.”

Uptown prospects

Uptown has also aimed to grow into a more active cultural hub and arts district, especially over the last few years, which is a vision Anthony has always had. She is hoping that the city considers one of the area’s larger buildings, 1322 Washington Ave., as an arts center.

Other prospects Anthony has for Uptown include more housing, green spaces and a small, walkable supermarket. Uptown is in what is considered a food desert, or an area where residents’ access to healthy, affordable food is limited or nonexistent, according to the Food Empowerment Project.

“It wouldn’t be the 30,000-square-foot market, but a good local community market would be great,” she said.

Moving on

After five years serving as the president of the Uptown BID, Anthony is stepping down to give others a chance to move the district along. She will still remain an active participant of Uptown affairs, she said.

When Anthony first moved to Uptown about 20 years ago, she said the area had a robust number of businesses. As the years have gone by, they’ve changed hands, but “it’s what’s brought more people in,” she said.

For example, the Branch at 1501 has been the incubator of many businesses that have expanded, she said. SapSap began as a ghost kitchen inside the Branch before moving into 2343 Mead St., the former Totero’s, in Mount Pleasant.

The Branch is now the home of Collective Roots, a casual network of eateries that include La Taquiza Guadalajara, Dragon Pit BBQ and Esperanza Coffee Collective.

Anthony has a few names in mind for who she would like to see apply to be the next Uptown BID president.

For whoever takes over, she said she hopes for this: “What we need to do, one way or another, is communicate. We need to realize that no one is an island, we need to work together. And the more we are able to do that, we can thrive much better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.