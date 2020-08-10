UPDATES: Wires down throughout Racine and Kenosha counties, viaducts flooded after powerful thunderstorms rock area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A severe thunderstorm, with strong winds and heavy rains, hit southeast Wisconsin — including Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties — on Monday afternoon.

A “possible” tornado was reported in the Union Grove area at 4:10 p.m. with wind damage being reported in the area. Damage also was confirmed in the Camp Lake neighborhood of Salem Lakes in western Kenosha County.

Flooding was reported along roadways throughout the area. Multiple flooded viaducts were reported, with at least one vehicle being reported stuck in the water on Seven Mile Road under I-94.

The Highway 20 I-94 off-ramp was temporarily shut down starting at around 5:15 p.m.

Vehicles became trapped in water throughout the county. Part of Highway 31, between Highway MM and Spring Street in Mount Pleasant, was also shut down at 5 p.m.

Multiple power lines were reported down throughout the county, with more than 13,000 outages reported in Racine County as of 5:30 p.m. Monday; more than 29,000 outages were reported statewide.