UPDATES: Wires down throughout Racine and Kenosha counties, viaducts flooded after powerful thunderstorms rock area

RACINE COUNTY — A severe thunderstorm, with strong winds and heavy rains, hit southeast Wisconsin — including Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties — on Monday afternoon.
A “possible” tornado was reported in the Union Grove area at 4:10 p.m. with wind damage being reported in the area. Damage also was confirmed in the Camp Lake neighborhood of Salem Lakes in western Kenosha County.
Flooding was reported along roadways throughout the area. Multiple flooded viaducts were reported, with at least one vehicle being reported stuck in the water on Seven Mile Road under I-94.
The Highway 20 I-94 off-ramp was temporarily shut down starting at around 5:15 p.m.
Vehicles became trapped in water throughout the county. Part of Highway 31, between Highway MM and Spring Street in Mount Pleasant, was also shut down at 5 p.m.
Multiple power lines were reported down throughout the county, with more than 13,000 outages reported in Racine County as of 5:30 p.m. Monday; more than 29,000 outages were reported statewide.
A tree fell on at least one vehicle, trapping occupants inside; and at least one possible fire was reported, according to police radio reports. A tree also reportedly fell on a garage on the 900 block of Echo Lane, west of Ohio Street and east of Highway 31.
Rain was falling at around 5 inches per hour when the storm arrived on the east side of Racine County at about 4:15 p.m. As of press time Monday, flooding remained a concern throughout the county with part of Pine Street in Burlington being reported shut down.
Approximately 1,300 lightning strikes were recorded in the storm between 3:20 and 3:50 p.m. throughout southeast Wisconsin, according to WTMJ TV. Tornadoes were possible, as was hail, but Racine County’s tornado warning was lifted at 4:30 p.m. Wind gusts up to 100 mph were reported in eastern Iowa and up to 70 mph in Wisconsin.
